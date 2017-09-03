It’s Folk Festival time again

Wednesday sees the launch of the 19th annual Linlithgow Folk Festival, with numerous events in various local venues across five action-packed days.

The opening event is at Linlithgow Bowling Club on Philip Avenue, where stalwarts of Linlithgow Festival Association and their friends promise “a laugh and a bit of a hoolie to get you in the mood for the Festival weekend”.

The evening’s entertainment starts from 8pm, and admission is free - but with donations welcome.

For details of the full programme for this year’s Festival visit www.linlithgowfolk.com/index.php/9-uncategorised/201-folk-festival-2017