It’s time for ‘that sinking feeling’ again

The Linlithgow Union Canal Society’s Fun Day has already conclusively proved that cardboard isn’t a reliable material for boat-building.

But tomorrow - just to make absolutely sure - the great Cardboard Boat race takes to the water once again as a highlight of this year’s event.

From 1pm there will be a variety of stalls in Learmonth Gardens - for example local and national charities, the Art Club exhibition, a Punch and Judy show, face painting, and music from the Linlithgow Folk Festival Association.

Short canal boat trips will be available throughout most of the afternoon, along with a free ferry taking visitors from one side of the basin to the other.

There will also be a water safety demonstration by International Rescue Corps, who also provide safety cover for the event.

Throughout the afternoon light refreshments will be available in the tea room, along with a barbecue, ice cream (on the Learmonth Gardens side) and more.

There’s more information on tomorrow’s event, and its notorious cardboard boat race, at www.lucs.org.uk/canal-fun-day/