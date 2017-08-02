It will be Madness ... and Jess too!

Over 14,000 music lovers are expected to descend on Falkirk this weekend for Rock the Stadium.

Madness will kick off at Falkirk Stadium tomorrow (Friday) followed by Jess Glynne the following evening.

Both shows are being promoted by LCC Live – who have been in town all week getting the stage set for the artists.

Those attending are being asked to follow the safety information from the promoters, as well as be aware of security checks.

Carlie Davidson of LCC Live, said: “With Madness and Jess Glynne’s shows just days away, we’re keen to ensure that all concert-goers have a fun evening in a safe environment.

“We’re working closely with our agency partners on safety and would ask that the thousands of fans attending each concert takes time to read the safety advice and take the necessary actions. Please also allow plenty of time for security checks as these will be in force on arrival at the venue.”

People are reminded: no bags bigger than A4 size will be allowed in and these are subject to search; no queueing before 5pm; no folding chairs in the arena; Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

Gates open for Madness at 6pm, support act The Farm perform from 7.15pm with Madness on stage at 8.45pm.

For Jess Glynne’s show gates open at 5pm, Kiko Bun is on stage from 6.35pm, Mullally from 7.55pm and Jess Glynne from 8.45pm.

A drop off and pick up facility is available at Falkirk College and car parking with limited on-site parking.

A small number of tickets are available for both shows and can be bought from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk; 0844 888 9991); Falkirk Football Stadium Ticket Office, or from the Box Office at the main entrance, which opens at 5pm ahead of both shows.