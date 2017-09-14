James braves the shave

A son who lost his mother to cancer has undergone a charity haircut in memory of her.

James Sinclair is sporting a new look after having his head shaved last Friday to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer.

The 55-year-old from Douglas Drive underwent the charity cut at Stephen John’s hairdressing salon on South Street and has raised over £200 for the cause.

James lost his mum Cathie 35 years ago when she was only 45 years old.

He said: “It’s in memory of her. I wanted it to do it now as 35 years is quite a big milestone.

“It went really well I’ve raised £205 for Macmillan and every little helps. I was a bit apprehensive at first especially when they started in the middle, but everyone has been saying I suit it so I think it might be here to stay!

“I hated getting my hair cut when I was a young boy as I thought it would never grow back but you get older and of course you realise it does.

“I’d like to do it again next year and raise money for Strathcarron Hospice as that is where my mum was looked after. I might even get my legs waxed – anything for a good cause.

“I’d just like to say thanks to everyone who supported me and to Stephen John’s too.”

His sister Catherine, who went along for the support, said: “I’m really proud of him. I never thought he would do something like this as it was drastic for him. You would struggling to get him with a short back and sides when he was at school! It’s really nice that he has done this in memory of our mum. I think he looks smart.”