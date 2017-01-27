Kids perform Burns’ poem Tam O’Shanter

Young talented pupils had the incredible experience of collaborating with the Scottish Opera in retelling Robert Burns’ poem Tam O’Shanter.

Springfield Primary P6-P7 kids performed at the school on Monday In the week that the country celebrated one of its iconic poets.

The 114 children sang, acted and performed in front of impressed parents and carers who thoroughly enjoyed the show.

The pupils had been working on the display since October last year and seen their hard work pay off on Monday after two musical workshops with the Scottish Opera professionals.

The show was based on Tam O’Shanter. A farmer who makes his way home from Market Day on his horse Meg.

As the night grows darker, the rain falls and the wind shrieks through the branches of the trees, he finds himself outside the church where he discovers a coven of witches dancing.

Fascinated, Tam stops to watch, but suddenly one of them spots him, and Tam must flee for his life.

The event was part of Scottish Opera’s annual Primary Schools tour which is accessed by over 10,000 children across Scotland each year.