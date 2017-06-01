Landmark’s fundraisers brave the drop

Sunday’s Forth Bridge Rotary Abseil, organised by the Rotary Club of South Queensferry, saw 364 intrepid volunteers turn out to drop 165ft from the world-famous landmark in aid of good causes.

Now in its eighth year, the event has grown into one of the most significant fundraisers in the district.

This year, the principal charities to benefit were The Yard, which provides adventure playgrounds for young people with disabilities and Age Scotland.

Rotary Club President Graham Leith said: “It is great that the Queensferry Club can use this amazing bridge, right on our doorstep, to benefit so many good causes.”