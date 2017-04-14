Life changing decisions Brits make on holiday revealed

Starting a new career, proposing to your other half and to pen a novel are among a list of life-changing decisions Brits have made while on holiday, a new study has revealed.

Researchers surveyed holiday makers and found getting away from it all eases stress for over half of Brits, leading to the average adult having made TWO major decisions while away on their holidays.

According to the study by leading online travel agent, Travel Republic, nearly half of Brits say their annual holiday is the only chance they get to reassess their life, with 55 percent of parents using family holidays as a time to make life changing decisions.

In fact, the typical adult will spend a staggering SIX hours of their holiday dedicated to mulling over their career plans, love life and living arrangements.

A third said not having the stress of work makes it easier to think and 34 percent said a holiday enabled them to talk to their family and friends at length.

One in five of those surveyed said their friends and family are always more likely to open up to them when they are on holiday.

To go on an extreme diet or exercise plan, move in with a partner, starting a family and getting a tattoo were other popular decisions to make when on abroad on holiday.

Other more unique decisions included, to become independent and purchase a mobility scooter, apply for a PHD and for some brave UK holidaymakers to say “I love you” for the first time.

And with decisions made, the majority of respondents (95 percent) said their life changes were the right decision.

A tactical 13 percent of adults said they have waited until a holiday to start a difficult conversation which needed handling delicately.

Yesterday a spokeswoman for Travel Republic, which carried out the study of 1,000 holiday-makers, said: “We live busy, stressful lives and this research has shown the importance of holidays for Brits as a time to really reflect on the things that are important in life”

“Not having to face the daily grind of work, the commute and domestic life can relieve the stress that help us to be more relaxed and open to deeper conversations.”

“And it is great to see that by having the time to talk and disconnect from everyday life, these major decisions being made whilst on holiday are having a positive impact on our customer’s lives.”

More than one in twenty adults have been in such a quandary regarding an aspect of their life they booked a holiday purely to ponder what to do for the best.

Spain came top of in the list of international destinations we are most likely to reach to some major decisions, followed by the USA, Italy and Greece.

Nearly two thirds of those studied said a relaxing, beach holiday was the best type of break to contemplate life issues – although 18 percent felt a city break was preferable.

Naomi Wilkinson, Marketing Director at Travel Republic added: “There are many reasons why people go on holiday, and it is not surprising so many of us have booked a beach holiday in order to relax and use the time to contemplate major decisions.”

“Every holidaymaker is unique, and the idea of a relaxing holiday to facilitate deeper conversations can vary, whether it is soaking up the sun on a beach or wandering the streets on a cultured city break. Travel Republic works with many airlines and hotels in over 1,000 destinations worldwide, so holidaymakers can create their own perfect break.”

Travel plans, the family finances and relationship issues were the lengthiest topics of conversation for the average adult when on holiday.

Some more drastic conclusions adults have to come to on holiday are to have a start a business, to take early retirement and to go on a gap year.

More creative types have decided to start a blog or write a book, and the adventurous have committed to completing a new challenge and or an extreme sport, like bungee jump or sky dive.

Travel Republic has sponsored a group from the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, participating in the Marathon des Sables to raise money for the Heads Together, increase awareness of mental health issues and encourage more conversations, whether on holiday or at home.

MOST COMMON DECISIONS TO MAKE ON HOLIDAY:

1. To move house

2. Renovate your house

3. To start a family

4. To start a new career

5. To go on an extreme diet or exercise plan

6. To quit your job

7. To move in with your partner

8. To resolve day to day relationship issues

9. To have another baby/grow your family

10. To get a tattoo

11. To start your own business

12. To achieve a lifelong goal or challenge

13. To leave an unhappy relationship

14. To emigrate or move to another part of the country

15. To re train in something you always wanted to be

16. To take early retirement

17. To propose to your other half

18. To resolve a long-standing family rift

19. To write a book

20. To start a blog

TOP 20 INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS TO REACH TO A LIFE CHANGING DECISION:

1. Spain

2. USA

3. Italy

4. Greece

5. France

6. Portugal

7. Thailand

8. Germany

9. Australia

10. Caribbean

11. Turkey

12. Maldives

13. Mexico

14. Canada

15. Africa

16. Japan

17. Dubai

18. Switzerland

19. Ireland

20. New Zealand