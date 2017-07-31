Linlithgow actor Jonny Tulloch to make Edinburgh Fringe debut in Hibs play 1902

So many famous performers have made their breakthrough at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Now a local actor is hoping to follow in their footsteps in his debut performance in the capital’s festival.

Jonny Tulloch (20), from Linlithgow, is performing in a play called 1902 which sheds light on the dark side of football.

The show, which is on from August 2 at the Wee Red Bar, Edinburgh College of Art, follows four passionate fans watching Hibernian FC through the highs and lows and highlights the social issues affecting young people today.

Jonny said: “It is kind of nerve wracking for me because it is my first Fringe.

“It’s about football but it is also about a lost generation of people and these four friends who have got no idea what they want to do with their lives except go to the Scottish Cup final with their mates.

“It’s got themes of friendship and family and encompasses mostly everything it is to be a young boy in Scotland.

“Fantastic and horrible stuff happens to them and it changes who they are as people, but it’s great to see them grow in the play.”

Jonny graduated from Edinburgh College Performing Arts Studio Scotland (PASS) course last year and now has his own company Saltire Sky Productions which he founded with two others.

He has performed in previous shows such as Jumpers for Goalposts, Teachers and Shoes.

He admitted it is “probably one of the happiest moments of my life” and surreal being part of the festival which he goes to see with his friends every year.

He said: “It’s your wee slice of heaven, it’s your chance to put yourself on the map especially as a young actor.

“If you have this on your CV you can take it worldwide and people think ‘wow that is pretty impressive’.

“We’re here to put on the best show possible, to tell a story and hopefully folk can come along and have a great time.”

Jonny said he was not a huge football fan himself but was drawn in by the memorable scenes at last year’s cup final when fans celebrated the club’s historic achievement of winning its first Scottish Cup since 1902 against Rangers.

He said: “My family are all Bluenoses which is quite strange. My dad joked ‘it’s a good job you’re my son or I wouldn’t be going along to see the show’!

“Hopefully we can get some folk in who are not Hibs fans too. When you see footage of their fans singing Sunshine on Leith it is hard not to get sucked in.”

Jonny said Gene Wilder was one of his inspirations in becoming an actor but he also paid tribute to the sacrifice his mum Pauline and dad Tom have made in his burgeoning career.

He said: “My mum and dad have always been hugely supportive. My dad used to drive me through to the theatre school in Glasgow on a Saturday morning and on a Tuesday, Wednesday night.

“He’d wait around for up to three hours in the lobby proud as punch. He’s been the driving force in my family to push me out there. I’m really excited for him to see this and I really want to do him proud.”

For more details visit https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/1902