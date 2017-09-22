Linlithgow dogs help break record

How many wet dogs does it take to break a record? Lots it seems.

The Groom Room at Pets Home in Linlithgow has raised £130 for abandoned and unwanted pets, in an attempt to break a World Record and raise money for a worthwhile cause, Support Adoption For Pets, in the process. Along with 84 other salons in Northern England and Scotland, it competed to beat the current Guinness World Record of 5000 dogs washed in a 12 hour period across multiple locations.

With help from 26 local dogs in Linlithgow, overall the Groom Room salon teams washed 5468 dogs in twelve hours, collectively raising more than £32,000 and successfully scrubbing away the current record.

The Groom Room is now awaiting official confirmation from Guinness that the world record has been broken.

Lisa Mcilreavy, salon manager at Linlithgow’s Groom Room, said: “Our salon team really rolled up their sleeves to wash lots of dogs and raise some valuable funds in the process.

“The in-store Vets4Pets practice also helped us fundraise on the day for Support Adoption For Pets, in addition to offering free weight and microchip checks for pets.”