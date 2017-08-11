Linlithgow gets ready for Party at the Palace

Thousand of revellers will descend on Linlithgow this weekend in what promises to be the best Party at the Palace yet.

Kaiser Chiefs will headline the music festival tomorrow (Saturday) which is a sell out, while Amy Macdonald will bring the curtain down the following day with a pyrotechnic display.

Also on the main stage are the likes of Ash, Lightning Seeds, Razorlight and Hipsway.

While there will be a number of other offerings on the Break Out and Acoustic stage. It all kicks off at 1pm tomorrow.

The excitement in the town is building and the final preparations are being made at the site ahead of the music bash.

Co-organiser John Richardson said: “There is a real buzz around town. There is going to be a lot of visitors to the royal burgh and this is the first year where I haven’t felt nervous or worried and am actually really excited.

“Without being blase the site is looking fantastic. The problems that we have had last year have been resolved.”

Around 15,000 festival-goers are expected over the two days which John believes will bring added benefits to the town.

He said: “Linlithgow palace looks absolutely fantastic. Hopefully visitors do not wait a year to come back here for a day out and put their money into lots of local businesses.”