Linlithgow orchestra’s birthday treat for audience

Marking the first anniversary of their founding, members of Linlithgow String Orchetra will play a concert this Sunday.

Beginning at 3pm, it takes place in Linlithgow Burgh Halls and will be conducted by Robin Foulkes.

With three concerts successfully under their belt and several other local appearances in Linlithgow, it is a hotly-anticipated event for West Lothian’s only adult string orchestra.

This weekend’s concert features works by Bach, Barber, Holst, Vivaldi and Warlock.

Tickets are available on the door priced at £7/£6 concession and £1 for under 12’s.

Their next concert will be on November 25 at 7.30pm at St. Michael’s Parish church.