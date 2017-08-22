Linlithgow Palace closed for filming

Visitors won’t be able to tour Linlithgow Palace next week as the historic building is closed for third-party filming.

From Sunday to Thursday the visitor attraction will be shut to tourists but will open again at the end of the week on Friday.

A Historic Environment Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that Linlithgow Palace will be temporarily closed to visitors from Sunday 27 August to Thursday 31 August, inclusive.

“This is to accommodate third party filming within the palace and grounds, and notification of the closure has been posted on our website and social media channels. “The palace will reopen to visitors, under normal opening hours, on Friday, September 1.”