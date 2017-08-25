Linlithgow Palace closes for filming

Tourists won’t be able to visit Linlithgow Palace next week as the historic building is closed for filming of an upcoming movie.

Neighbouring St Michael’s Church will also be closed.

Loudoun Productions Limited will be shooting in and around the area from the Palace, to Linlithgow Loch and the Peel on August 29 and 30.

However, from Sunday to Thursday the visitor attraction will be shut to tourists but will open again on Friday.

The Journal and Gazette understands that the new film being shot at the palace is Outlaw King, due to be released on Netflix and is based around Robert the Bruce.

A poster for the feature film described it as: “A true David v Goliath story of how the great 14th century Scottish ‘Outlaw King’ Robert The Bruce used cunning and bravery to defeat and repel the much larger and better equipped occupying English army.”

A Historic Environment Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that Linlithgow Palace will be temporarily closed to visitors from Sunday to Thursday,

“This is to accommodate third party filming within the palace and grounds, and notification of the closure has been posted on our website and social media channels.

“The palace will reopen to visitors, under normal opening hours, on Friday.”

The council also confirmed it received a request from the production company to use part of the Vennel Car Park for the parking of equipment and vehicles.

Earlier this week a West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We have received a request from a film

production company regarding short-term use of part of the Vennel Car Park in Linlithgow.

“A production crew filming in and around nearby St Michael’s Church would like to use around half the spaces at the Vennel Car Park for three days for the parking of production vehicles.#

“The request is set to be discussed with Linlithgow Community Council at their next meeting.

“If acceptable to the local community, car park operator Smart Parking will be given permission to enter an agreement with the film production company.”

At a meeting on Tuesday the request was accepted by Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Community Council on the basis that it would be less disruptive to the town and that businesses like this should be welcomed to Linlithgow.

In 2012 the palace closed for almost three weeks to cater for an extravagant fashion show by Chanel.