Linlithgow Palace junior tour guide project marks 40th anniversary

A project which sees primary schoolchildren act as Linlithgow Palace tour guides is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special celebration this summer.

Junior Tour Guides past and present are being asked to dig out their photographs and memorabilia and come along to the Burgh Halls on August 13 to reunite and relive their experiences.

The material collected will be put on display, creating an exhibition which will commemorate the project and its importance within the local community.

The Junior Tour Guide scheme was launched by Linlithgow Primary School in 1977, with the aim of helping children learn about the history and heritage on their doorstep by actively promoting it.

The P7 guides – dressed in period costume and in character as 16th century lords and ladies – bring the site’s history to life for visiting groups of schoolchildren.

Bill Hendrie, former head teacher of Linlithgow Primary School who pioneered the scheme, said: “I’m incredibly proud to see the project celebrate this milestone. Forty years ago, I used to give tours of Linlithgow Palace, and as demand for these tours increased, I had the idea of getting pupils involved as a way to bring to life the history of the Palace and it soon proved popular.

“I hope we can stir some memories and inspire people to look out their photo albums to celebrate this wonderful project.”

Memorabilia can be handed in to the Palace, or sent to karen@illuminateuk.co.uk.

To book a space at the free event, click here.