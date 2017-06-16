List of Marches prize winners

Congratulations to all the winners who went to tremendous efforts to add colour, imagination and fun on Marches Day and the associated events.

Here is the full list of category winners – ROUND TABLE CUP: Ex-tingushers.

The gala day team won five trophies

NEWBIGGING CUP: Gala Day.

ROSE BOWL: Gala Day.

The LITHCA LORE TROPHY: LUCS.

PAW BROON CUP: 1 Heather Whittington, Springfield Primary School; 2 Cailean Vorster, Linlithgow Primary School; 3. Angus Crighton, Springfield School.

LUCS won the Lithca Lore Trophy

DEACONS SHIELD: Gala Day.

GAZETTE TROPHY: Gala Day.

ERIC SNEDDON MEMORIAL TROPHY: Folk Festival Association.

WAUGH MEMORIAL TROPHY: Gala Day.

Heather Whittington was first in the Paw Broon Cup for her bike design

LUCS TROPHY FOR DEACONS NIGHT: Bitches Bairns.

A spokesperson for the Deacons Court said: “The Deacons Court had another great Marches Day and would like to thank the town for its terrific support on the day and we very much hope everyone also enjoyed the day.”

Provost Jim Carlin said: “The day went very well. The weather makes a day like this and the fact that so many townspeople are able to come out and support our ancient custom in the manner in which they have done is pleasing to everybody in the Deacons Court.”