Local charities go head to head for grant

Three charities are competing for the public’s support in a bid to win a massive cash boost from a community development grant.

The Bo’ness Playaway Playgroup, Falkirk Community Trust and the Conservation Volunteers in Grangemouth are in the running for the monthly award.

The Conservation Volunteers through the Jupiter Nature Connections Programme hope to win public's vote for bags of help grant

The Tesco bags of help initiative sees £5,000, £2,000 and £1,000 grants being awarded to outdoor community projects from the five pence levy bag charge.

The size of the grant given is dependent on the public’s vote.

The playgroup hope if they are granted the £5,000 they can install soft flooring to their outdoor area as well as new equipment and accessories.

They’d also like to make changes to the inside of the building too.

The Falkirk Community Trust hope to plant bulbs and trees, install benches and have a programme of wildlife events for families.

While the conservation volunteers through their Jupiter Nature Connections Programme hope to involve local people in the creation of an accessible growing centre, including fruit trees and raised beds for vegetables, herbs plus woodland-based conservation activities.

Voting is until January 28, customers cast their vote by using a token given to them at the check out each time they shop.

Shoppers can pick up their tokens in Bo’ness, Falkirk, Linlithgow, Camelon, Bonnybridge and Alloa stores.