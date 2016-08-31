Act of kindness saves tourists’ holiday

A Bo’ness family came to the rescue of two elderly tourists who were in drastic need of help while on their holidays.

Paul McKinnon was picking up his son from work when he met Jim Holmes (82) who was looking for a sim card so he could contact his family in Australia.

Jim explained how he and his sister-in-law Jan Burwood (79) had been travelling round Scotland whene their van had been burgled and they needed to contact home.

Paul offered the use of his telephone to the man he could see was clearly starting to panic.

Paul said: “I was amazed at how little people seemed to care about an elderly man who needed help.”

Following the phone call, Paul and his family offered Jim and Jan the use of their driveway at night, so the pair had a safe place to stay.

When the van had mechanical problems Paul and his family took the tourists on trips to Callander, Edinburgh, Linlithgow, South Queensferry and more.

Paul said: “Jim told us we really turned their trip round from being a disaster and they really enjoyed themselves.”

Jim and Jan are now safely back home in Australia however Paul said they plan on keeping in touch.