Aldi launches sport fund

Aldi has launched a Scottish Sport Fund to give sports clubs a chance to secure valuable financial support.

The Aldi Scottish Sport Fund is open to any sporting organisation with registered charity status – from rugby clubs to after school groups and everything in between.

Groups can apply for funding for a wide range of purposes, such as new strips, equipment or to subsidise transports costs.

This new initiative has been launched by Aldi to help sports charities throughout Scotland continue their great work.

As Official Supermarket Sponsors of Team GB, the fund will be a lasting legacy of Aldi’s commitment to help young people take part in physical activity within their local communities.

Richard Holloway, managing director of Aldi in Scotland, said: “Aldi is growing in Scotland and we want to give something back to the local communities that have supported our expansion in recent years. As an official partner of Team GB, sport and healthy active lifestyles are important to Aldi so we wanted to launch a sport fund in Scotland to give clubs and organisations a helping hand to continue their great work in the local area.

“Applications are now open, so if you run a sports club in Scotland and are a registered charity, this is your chance to apply for up to £500 of funding.

“We want to help as many clubs as possible in Scotland and look forward to receiving applications from a diverse range of sporting organisations, particularly those that are helping to nurture the next generation of Homegrown Heroes.”

Applications are open and entry forms must be submitted by Friday, September 16. A judging panel from Aldi will review all applications and announce the funding recipients in the autumn.

For more information, visit www.aldi.co.uk/scottishsportfund.