All set for Walk for Jock

Linlithgow bar Platform 3 is staging a pre-event party on Sunday (September 4) to rally support for this year’s Walk for Jock effort, which last year raised a small fortune for charity.

At last year’s initial post-walk cheque presentation, staged in Platform 3, David said: “It was very humbling to see nine different charities benefit in memory of my late brother. “I’m chuffed with the whole night. It was absolutely fantastic and we’ve still got some more to come.”

David and Jock had raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support, and when Jock died in June 2012 after a short illness David decided the ‘Walk for Jock’ would be a fitting tribute.

Various charities have benefited since, including Riding for the Disabled in West Lothian and Guide Dogs for the Blind, and on hand for the cheque presentation last year were Provost Jim Carlin and Still Game actor Paul Young.

Tomorrow’s party starts at 3pm and features live singer Eve McAuley from 3.30pm.

Meanwhile staff have passed on their thanks to customers for last weekend’s MacMillan coffee morning effort, which raised £353.