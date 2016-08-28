Beecraigs is a triple winner

For the third year in a row, Beecraigs Country Park has held on to its Certificate of Excellence Award.

The TripAdvisor accolade is given to outstanding hospitality businesses that have received praise and recognition in reviews by TripAdvisor travellers.

Executive councillor for culture and leisure Dave King said: “It’s fantastic news for the park. Beecraigs is much loved by local people and very popular as a visitor attraction.

“I’d like to congratulate all the staff who look after the park and its visitors on achieving this fantastic recognition.”

To qualify for the award a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

Award winners range from one-room bed and breakfasts to 6000-room hotels, hidden attractions to theme parks.

Heather Leisman, vice president of industry marketing, TripAdvisor said: “This recognition helps travellers identify and book properties that regularly deliver great service.”