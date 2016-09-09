Bridge date ‘a mibbe’

The project team in charge of the much-delayed new Queensferry Crossing are being urged to “ensure local people are not kept in the dark” about future progress.

But Queensferry Community Council secretary Terry Airlie says residents - heavily involved in both naming the bridge, and organising the opening ceremony - have known for months that delays were going to make the projected completion date impossible.

He said: “All the anecdotal evidence from the many people working on the site locally has made it very clear it was not going to happen as planned.

“The community council has been in regular contact with project manager David Climie too - the news is no surprise for local people.”

But Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton (Scottish Liberal Democrats) complained his constituents were “facing months of uncertainty”.

His remarks followed a Scottish Parliament session in which Mr Climie - explaining how foul weather had scuppered the projected December opening - said that while he now hoped the crossing could open in May “certain circumstances” could lead to further delay.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said a ‘mibbes aye, mibbes naw’ approach from Mr Climie had left people “none the wiser” - and called for local people to be given all the information they need. However locally people are said to understand why there have been delays.