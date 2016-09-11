Call the SSPCA if you want to help

Yesterday marked the end of Scottish Animal Week, during which the Scottish SPCA has announced findings that show nearly a third of Scots are calling the wrong animal helpline.

A recent study has shown that although 69 per cent of people would call Scotland’s animal welfare charity if they discovered an injured or distressed animal, 25 per cent of people would contact the RSPCA and six would contact other organisations.

SPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said: “Although awareness of our helpline has increased by an incredible 283 per cent since 2009, and last year we received 240,000 calls, it is concerning that some people would contact the wrong organisation if they come across an injured or distressed animal.

“Scottish Animal Week is our chance to highlight that our animal helpline should be the first point of call for members of the public.

“You should call our helpline if an animal is in danger or distress or if you need animal welfare advice.

“If someone calls the wrong telephone number it will delay rescues and could cause animals more suffering.

“By making our animal helpline your immediate point of contact for any animals in distress it will help us save more lives.

“All calls to our animal helpline are in strict confidence and can be made anonymously if necessary.”

The SPCA helpline number is 03000 999 999.