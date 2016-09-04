Calling all weans ...

The launch of this year’s spectacular Linlithgow Folk Festival is set to be a stunning success ... but only if plenty of talented local youngsters help to make it special.

The event is on Saturday, September 10, from 10.30am till 11.30am, and will be a must-attend for possibly thousands of mums, dads, aunties and uncles ... etc.

Weans’ World is entertainment for and by children, and features the Linlithgow Children’s Community Choir and special guests with “a varied and exciting programme of music”.

You can send suggestions to the organisers about potential songs and acts via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/253078621378555/