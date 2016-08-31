Car damaged on M9

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was damaged on the M9.
The incident happened around 10am Tuesday morning near junction 4 and Linlithgow Loch, heading towards Edinburgh.
A male passenger within a white van hung out the window and struck the windscreen of a white BMW 1 Series.
Sergeant Andrew McGhee, of Livingston Police Station, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who might have witnessed this incident to please contact us.
“The M9 is a busy stretch of road, and we’re sure someone would have seen this.”
Those with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
