Car damaged on M9

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was damaged on the M9.

The incident happened around 10am Tuesday morning near junction 4 and Linlithgow Loch, heading towards Edinburgh.

A male passenger within a white van hung out the window and struck the windscreen of a white BMW 1 Series.

Sergeant Andrew McGhee, of Livingston Police Station, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who might have witnessed this incident to please contact us.

“The M9 is a busy stretch of road, and we’re sure someone would have seen this.”

Those with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.