Car overturns on motorway

Traffic has been at a standstill on the M9 this morning after a car overturned at a junction.

The incident happened at around 8.46am at junction 1 eastbound on the M876 near the Bankhead Interchange.

Police Scotland say the female driver of a silver hatchback was safely rescued from the car suffering minor injuries and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

Police and the fire service were in attendance and there is currently a road closure in place in lane 2 of the northbound carriageway which is causing tailbacks.