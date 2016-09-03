Classic car day a success

Last week hundreds of classic cars made their way to Linlithgow for the annual classic car day.

Organised by the Linlithgow Classic Car Club, this year’s event was the biggest one so far with around 170 cars on display.

Following a drive from Linlithgow to South Queensferry, the cars parked up in the centre of the Royal burgh where they would decide on the best entry.

Provost Tom Kerr handed out a first place to Thomas Ritchie for his magnificent 1926 red Austin.

Dave Keddie, a founding member of the group, said: “The day was fantastic. The weather was amazing and we had about 500 people come to Linlithgow.”