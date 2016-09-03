Couple party on after 60 years together

The party was in full swing this week for a diamond couple as they celebrated a special anniversary.

Ishbel (80) and Robert Grant (86) have been married for an incredible 60 years and the Bo’ness pair were in good spirits as the big occasion arrived.

Bert and Ishbel on their wedding day in 1956

Describing themselves as party animals, they are looking forward to a family dinner at the Corbie Inn before inviting the whole Grant clan back to their home for the after-party.

Ishbel said: “We have always loved a celebration – any excuse to get the family round to see everyone and have a good time.”

Robert and Ishbel have spent all of their life in Bo’ness and the couple first got together at the dancing in Kinneil.

Ishbel was only 16 when she met Robert and said she kept it a secret form her mother at first!

The couple tied the knot on August 31, 1956, at the Leapark in Grangemouth and said the day was absolutely fantastic.

Ishbel added: “We had a big wedding for all our friends and family to enjoy as well.”

Until Ishbel had her first child she had worked in the Co-operative selling shoes and then in her father’s newsagents on Dean Road.

Robert spent almost three decades with BP before spending some time as an electrician and now he enjoys his retirement where he looks after the garden and spends time with the family.

The couple have two children, Craig (45) and Lesley-Anne (42), and are proud grandparents and also great-grandparents to the newest addition to the family, Murray, who is 11 months old.

Lesley-Anne described her mum and dad as wild. She said: “The two of them are as mad as each other and were brilliant parents while growing up.

“There were plenty of family gatherings and celebrations which were always great fun.”

Growing up Robert and Ishbel would take Craig and Lesley-Anne on holiday in the caravan they owned.

Ishbel said: “We would travel the country in that thing. Down south we would visit Blackpool and we made great memories on our trips.”

Robert said that over the 60 years there had been ups and downs like any other couple but overall it was an incredibly joyous time together.

He said: “It is all about being happy. As long as your happy you will have fun and we do.”