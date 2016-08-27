Cutting to the chase for the big Hill Climb

Organisers of this year’s epic Bo’ness Hill Climb Revival event are literally mowing their way through the vital steps needed to prepare the route for classic sports cars.

Work parties have been out over recent days to carry out unglamorous but essential preparation work, for example cutting back the grass on each side of the barrier on the hill itself.

06-09-2015. Picture Michael Gillen. BO'NESS. Kinneil House, Museum and Estate. Bo'ness Hill Climb Revival.

Facebook contributor Brian Raeburn quipped: “Give Kenny a strimmer and there is no holding him back. Did not want to lose his MGB in the long grass”.

Taking place over two days this weekend coming (September 3,4) this year’s event has a minibus shuttle service running from Linlithgow railway station, and there will be two buses running at (roughly) half hour intervals between the station and Kinneil Estate and back again.

The first bus will leave at 9.30am and the last at 4.30pm on both days - and there’s no charge for the trip.

The ease of access aims to make life easy for the many visitors coming from farther afield.

Facebook contributor Keith Thomas said: “Us Cumbrians are coming in force some competing, some entered in classic show and loads of people spectating.

“Thanks to all those who have worked so hard to put the event on”.

You’ll find full details of this year’s Bo’ness Speed Hill Climb at http://www.bonesshillclimb.org.uk/

And of course there will be full coverage in the Linlithgow Gazette.