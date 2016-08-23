Dad to hit the heights for Down’s Syndrome

A devoted dad is to scale the heights for his beloved daughter who has Down’s Syndrome to raise money and awareness of the condition.

Chris Paterson (30), from Whitecross, will abseil 165ft from the Forth Rail Bridge in October for a national charity which supports families affected by the condition.

Chris is taking on the daring challenge for eight-year-old daughter Casey in a bid to highlight negative attitudes towards Down’s Syndrome and the effects it can have on those who have it and their loved ones.

Chris said: “Through doing this I want to make people aware of the Down’s Syndrome Scotland charity and of people with Down’s Syndrome as there is still that stigma attached to it unfortunately.

“We’ve dealt with it for years so don’t really bother about it now but it shows how naive some people can be. I hope people can look at the websites that are out there and understand more about it.

“Casey is just a great little girl,she is so full of life and always puts a smile on everyone’s face. Everyone who meets her loves her and her infectious smile.”

Chris is looking to raise as much money for Down’s Syndrome Scotland and has already reached over £1000, with just under £500 coming from donations on his online page at https://acefrb-oct2016.every dayhero.com/uk/chris.

He also got the charity’s logo tattooed on his left calf. Tattooist Katt Robertson from Studio 9 in Grangemouth did it for free.

Chris added: “Down’s Syndrome Scotland is such a fantastic charity. It would be great if people could find even a little change, get under the sofa and the car seat, for it. Thanks to everyone who has supported me so far.”

Down’s Syndrome Scotland community fundraiser Julie Ionta said: “Chris is doing so well in his fundraising and we are very grateful to him for his support. The Forth Rail Bridge Abseil is a big challenge and it means a lot to us that Chris is taking part to help raise funds for Down’s Syndrome Scotland.

“The funds that Chris is raising will help us to reach out and offer support to people with Down’s syndrome and their families. Thank you so much to Chris for going above and beyond to help raise such a great amount and to all those who have sponsored Chris.”

For more information on Down’s Syndrome Scotland, visit www.dsscotland.org.uk.