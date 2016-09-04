Deer died in an illegal snare

Scotland’s animal charity has issued a public appeal for information after a roe deer died a terrible death while trapped in an illegal snare near North Queensferry.

Officers were alerted on Thursday (August 25) by a member of the public who discovered homemade snares in a small woodland near the Fife village.

An undercover inspector said: “The snares had been made from bike brake cable/wire and set specifically to catch a deer.

“With no stops on the snares it meant that the deer would have suffered an agonising death through suffocation and possibly suspension from a stone wall.

“It is thought the deer had been caught in the snare about two months ago

“If anyone has any information that may help our investigation we would urge them to come forward. Calls to our helpline are in strict confidence and can be made anonymously.”

Anyone with information is being urged to call 03000 999 99