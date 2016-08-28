Eighty-year-old was scammed by bogus workers

An 80-year-old Linlithgow man has been cynically robbed of a small fortune in cash by a gang of callous conmen.

Now Police are appealing for witnesses to the fraud carried out at the pensioner’s Lennox Gardens home over three days last week.

The culprits claimed to carry out extensive gardening work on his property, and twice physically drove their elderly victim to the bank to withdraw money.

The suspects were all white and all had Irish accents.

One is in his 30’s, slim, with short brown hair, and wore blue jeans and a dark jacket.

Another is in his 40’s and stout with receding hair. and the third is in his 30’s. well built, with short dark hair.

They used a grey transit van to drive the man to the bank.

Detective Constable Craig Waddell of Livingston CID said: “We’re appealing for anyone who may have information which can help with this investigation to come forward as soon as possible.

“Always be wary of unexpected callers and contact a trusted friend or police if you’re unsure or are made to feel pressured.

“Perpetrators of doorstep crime often target people that they perceive to be the most vulnerable in our communities.

“I’d also encourage everyone to urge elderly friends, family and neighbours to remain vigilant when a caller offers to carry out work on their home.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.