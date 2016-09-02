Fairer fares wanted

A campaign to get a direct bus service from the outskirts of Edinburgh to the city centre is quickly gathering signatures.

Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton and Almond Council candidate Kevin Lang started the Fairer Fares petition and over 1000 people have already signed in agreement with their campaign.

Despite the growing number of residents in Queensferry, Dalmeny and Kirkliston, there is still no direct bus services to the centre of Edinburgh from the council owned bus company, Lothian Buses.

Bus fares to Edinburgh City Centre from Queensferry, Dalmeny, Ratho Station and Kirkliston can cost twice as much as fares from parts of Midlothian and East Lothian.

The MSP said: “With more and more people living in Queensferry, Dalmeny and Kirkliston, now is the time for Lothian Buses to start new direct services to Edinburgh City Centre.

“We need to re-double our efforts and get the council owned bus company to listen to local people.”

Kevin Lang said: “It’s simply not fair that local people here have to pay so much more to travel into the centre of Edinburgh than in places like Penicuik and Musselburgh which aren’t even in the City of Edinburgh council area.”

Visit www.alexcolehamilton.org.uk/fairerfares to view the petition.

Lothian Buses did not respond in time for comment for this week’s Gazette.