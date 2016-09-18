Fort on show for open day

There’s a unique opportunity to tour one of the area’s most unusual historic sites on Saturday coming (September 24) when for one day only “The Forts” at Hawes Brae in South Queensferry will be open for a tour.

Originally designed as a heavy artillery battery in Edwardian times, the artillery emplacement never saw action – but was fully crewed and ready to repel an imagined German invasion during the First World War.

The ammunition store, the gun emplacements and crews’ sleeping quarters are all on show, during an open day which runs from 10am to 4pm.

The event has been organised by th site’s owner, Allan Smith, in association with the Queensferry Heritage Trust, and it’s the first time it has featured in Edinburgh’s doors open programme.