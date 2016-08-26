Gargoyles to play at Kinneil House

Kinneil House in Bo’ness will come alive with the sound of music tomorrow as The Gargoyles of Gargunnock will be performing at the imposing venue.

Visitors can step inside the mansion – and enjoy the music – from 1 pm to 4pm tomorrow (Saturday). The event has been organised by The Friends of Kinneil and Historic Environment Scotland.

Maria Ford from The Friends said: “The Gargoyles specialise in renaissance and medieval music and seem a perfect fit for the House.”

She added: “The group appeared at Kinneil last year and were a real hit with visitors. We’re hoping for similar success this weekend. Entry to the House, and to enjoy the music, will be free of charge. The last admission to the building will be 3.30pm. It will be worth coming along!”

Helen Rowell from the Gargoyles of Gargunnock said: “We’re delighted to be singing in Kinneil House.”