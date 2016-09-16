Get on your bike!

Residents are being urged to ditch the car and become active – by walking, cycling or using public transport.

Business group Queensferry Ambition is encouraging local people to make more “active travel” choices result in a positive spin-off for the local economy.

The message is being promoted through posters and social media, while engagement sessions are running with local schools and community groups.

The group is also running an event in the town tomorrow (Saturday) with giveaways – including free bike checks – and lots of advice to inspire local people.

Maggie Mitchell, of Queensferry Ambition, said: “Leaving the car at home and walking, cycling or using public transport gets us moving more and is much greener.

“Figures supplied by the EU show an increase in trading where walking and cycling are the norm – by up to 40 per cent.

“There are other benefits, too.

“Adults who walk and cycle tend to be more productive at work, take fewer sick days and spend less time, on average, seeing their GP.

“And children who walk or cycle to school perform better in class.”

A stall outside Scotmid will offer free bike checks and the chance to try electric bikes.

It will also feature information on a local fitness bootcamp, as well as the Enterprise Car Club – which allows people to only have a car when they really need it.

There will also be giveaways for children.

The event and the wider campaign have been funded by Business Improvement Districts Scotland with grant funding from Transport Scotland.

South Queensferry’s campaign has also been supported by the City of Edinburgh Council.

It’s part of a programme of events to support European Mobility Week.