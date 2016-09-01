Help available for 4G TV issues in Bo’ness

Televisions in Bo’ness could suffer from interference as 4G mobile services are activated in the town.

Residents will now have faster access to the internet on smartphones and tablets, however there is a small chance that some 4G mobile signals transmitted at 800 MHz will cause interference to Freeview TV, which is received via an aerial.

The signals sit next to the frequencies used by Freeview meaning they can overload the receivers and cause interference.

Signs of interference include the loss of channels or sound, pictures going blocky, freezing or the TV screen going blank or showing a ‘No Signal’ message.

The good news is help is available.

Set-up under government direction, a company called at800 offers free support to households that rely on Freeview for their TV to resolve 4G related interference problems so that viewers in Bo’ness can continue enjoying their favourite programmes.

Ben Roome, CEO of at800, said: “We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.

“If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit homes to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G signals, free of charge. If you use Freeview alongside other TV services, we can send free filters which block mobile signals that are easy to fit to the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes.”

Cable and satellite TV should not be affected.

Extra support is available for people who are 75-years-old or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.

With masts due to go live near Bo’ness, any viewers who experience new interference to Freeview should contact at800 on 0808 13 13 800 or visit www.at800.tv/contact-us.