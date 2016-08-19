IN PICTURES: Linlithgow Canal Festival

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The chance to mess about on little boats proved too tempting to resist for game for a laugh sailors.

Linlithgow Union Canal Society’s annual Open Day featuring the 2016 Cardboard Boat Race at the Linlithgow Canal Centre was a huge success.

Cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd from the safety of the shore, there was plenty of splashing about and good clean fun.

The winning boat was the ‘Coleram Cruiser’ skipped by Peter Coleman and crewed by Calum Coleman, Steven Ramsay and Jamie Townsend who earned the British Waterways Silver Trophy in a time of 1min.03secs. Second in 1min.24secs was ‘Titanic’, Ewan Curran, Calum Curran and Callum Miller and third ‘Gansta Granny’, John and Findlay Lewis who crossed the line in 1min.31secs. Other crews to complete the course were ‘The Platypus’, ‘Kameelperde’, ‘Giraffe’, ‘Broon Box’, ‘Giraffe Boat Shoes’, ‘Maragan na Mara’, ‘The SS ESeSSeS’, ‘RDA River Runner’, ‘Lamb-Boat-Ghini’, and ‘No 15 Liberty Bell’.