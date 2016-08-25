Ineos apply to permanently close Bo’ness Road

Petrochemical giant Ineos has lodged plans with Falkirk Council to permanently close a section of Grangemouth’s Bo’ness Road.

The company applied to temporarily close the stretch of the A904 from Inchyra Road to Wholeflats Road last year in order to carry out vital work on its petrochemical site.

Now Ineos, which is expecting its first shipment of shale gas from the USA, has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) with the council to permanently close the road between Inchyra Road and a point east of the Avon Bridge.

The business wants to set up a security controlled access for the public road.

In a letter to The Falkirk Herald, the firm also stated it plans to place a full planning application with the council in November.

An Ineos spokesperson said: “The Grangemouth facility continues to see major investments into our manufacturing operations, into securing long-term feedstock agreements and in the construction of a new HQ for out petrochemicals business.

“This is all with the aim of delivering a strong world class manufacturing base in Grangemouth and demonstrating our commitment to Falkirk District, Scotland and the UK.

“To realise the full potential of the Grangemouth site we firmly believe it is necessary to permanently close the Bo’ness Road between Inchyra Road and a point east of Avon Bridge.

“We have submitted a PAN with a subsequent planning application to be submitted to Falkirk Council in November. This will be for the provision of security controlled access on that part of the A904 Bo’ness Road from the Inchyra roundabout and up to, and possibly beyond, the Avon Bridge.”

The move was not unexpected, with members of Grangemouth Community Council predicting in recent meetings it was only a matter of time before Ineos made a move to close off the road to the public.

The community council had been taking a wait and see approach on the matter until Ineos lodged an official application.

Council member Malcolm Richards said he could not comment on the stance the community council would be taking at the moment, but did confirm that members were made aware of the plans following a meeting with Ineos.

The community council is inviting comments from residents on the issue.

Click here for more information.