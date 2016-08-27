It’s ‘Question Time’ for gardeners

Why do my nasturtiums never blossom - and what should I be planting in my garden right now?

These are just a couple of random examples of the sort of queries that will be put to the expert panel at a

special Linlithgow Gardeners’ Autumn Question Time on Sunday, September 11.

To be staged in the community hut at Linlithgow Allotments it will be run by a group of experienced and friendly allotment

gardeners, who will be happy to answer questions on anything from the best use of manure to what should be done with

gardens over the winter.

The event starts at 2pm, and while there’s no charge attendees can help the group’s funds by enjoying some of the tea and home baking laid on for the afternoon.

Anyone who would like to be there should email linlithgowallotments@yahoo.co.uk by September 4.

We’ll have more on the work of this very active local group in the near future.