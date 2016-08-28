Kaila hoping to be crowned Face of the Globe

A Bo’ness woman is preparing to walk the catwalk as she competes in a national beauty pageant.

Kaila Bryson is participating in this year’s Face of the Globe Scotland pageant and if the 19-year-old places in the top five, she will be on a plane to Disneyland Paris for the International finals.

She said: “It is really exciting to think there is a chance of me going to France to compete against amazing talent from the rest of the world.”

However to get on the plane Kaila must impress the judges at Glasgow Airport’s Holiday Inn on October 15.

The contestants are judged on their walking, personality and their presentation over three rounds so Kaila has been doing plenty of practice walks in her house.

The former St Mungo’s pupil said: “I have been doing a lot of practicing to make sure I am as prepared as I can be.”

This will be Kaila’s second time entering the competition and she is much more confident this time around.

She said: “Last time I didn’t really have any experience and I did not place in the top five.

“This year though I have a lot more experience and in my last competition I finished second in my age group so I have a bit of confidence going into the competition.”

The pageant is not all dresses and hair however as fundraising for charity is at the heart of it all.

The Rainbow Child Foundation benefits from the pageant as each contestant raises funds with the top UK fundraiser being given a place in the Paris final.

Founded by the X-Factor’s Chico, the charity aims to provide care and spiritual understanding to children worldwide as well as building schools and shelters in the areas that need it most.

Kaila is hoping to raise at least £200 and anyone wishing to help her can donate via her just giving page, gofundme.com/2bz8qm4.

She said: “The Rainbow charity do a lot of great work so the more money we can raise the better.”

The pageant may be a competition however to Kaila it is so much more than that.

She said: “People hear the word pageant and assume it is all about beauty and looking pretty, it isn’t.

“It is a place where I get to meet new people, have a lot of fun and most importantly raise money for charity.”

As the date draws closer Kaila said the nerves are growing however she is excited to try and book her place in the finals.

If interested in signing up to the pageant visit faceoftheglobe.com.