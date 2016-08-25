Linlithgow man’s attack on cops was out of character

A drunken assault on four police officers was said to be out of character for a first time offender.

Michael Dunleavie (29), 36 The Vennal, Linlithgow, set about the quartet of cops as they tried to arrest him in Falkirk.

Dunleavie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assaults he committed in Grahams Road on July 24.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “You spent two nights in custody for this matter and it was certainly a serious offence. It may have been attributed to the amount of drink you had taken.”

Dunleavie was placed on a community payback order and told to complete 160 hours unpaid work within four months.