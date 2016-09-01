M9 road works to last eight weeks

Drivers are being warned of works taking place next week near Edinburgh Airport.

Essential roadworks are planned on the M9 near Newbridge starting on September 5, for approximately eight weeks.

The work takes place on the M9 between the Almond river bridge and Junction 1A, approximately half a mile north of Newbridge roundabout.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works, including a 40 mph speed limit on the affected carriageway for the safety of operatives and the travelling public.

Measures have been taken to minimise disruption including: re-surfacing works taking place during the night between 8pm and 6am and at weekends, outside of these times a minimum of two lanes of traffic will be maintained through the works, verge works will be undertaken during daytime hours and work will take place in only one direction at a time.

The westbound carriageway will be first and only when this is fully complete will work begin on the eastbound carriageway.

Steven Brown, Transport Scotland roads and infrastructure manager said: “We have an inspection regime in place to monitor performance of the road, this has identified the need for essential repair work to the road surface. The repair work will be undertaken by the contractor at no cost to the public purse.

“The work has been scheduled to avoid busy periods for the network such as the Edinburgh Festival and Military Tattoo.

“Our advice to road users is to avoid the area if possible and consider using public transport or alternative road routes Road users are encouraged to plan ahead and make use of the Traffic Scotland website and twitter feed to stay up to date with the situation on the road.

“While every effort has been made to minimise disruption we recommend road users allow additional time for their journey. I would strongly urge those heading to Edinburgh airport to check ahead and allow sufficient time.”