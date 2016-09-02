Man questioned over M9 incident

Traffic was disrupted at a busy motorway junction as police questioned a driver over an incident on the M9 this week.

A number of police vehicles were in attendance at the Inchyra roundabout off junction 5 of the M9 to question the driver of a white van suspected of being involved damaging a car whilst driving along the motorway.

The windscreen of a BMW 1 Series car was struck at around 10am on the stretch between junction 4 Lathallan at Polmont and Linlithgow Loch on Tuesday.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses saying the incident involved a white van.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley were in attendance this morning at the Inchyra Roundabout, Beancross Road, Grangemouth.

“This activity was in relation to an earlier enquiry into a damaged car, which occurred on Tuesday, August 30.

“The investigation is currently ongoing. Officers would like to thank the public for their patience this morning while subsequent enquiries were conducted at the Inchyra Roundabout.”