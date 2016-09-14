MP gets behind asthma study

Linlithgow MP Martyn Day is supporting groundbreaking new research which could benefit asthma sufferers.

Mr Day backed a new medical “roadmap” which sets out priorities to revolutionise diagnosis, treatment and care for the millions of people living with the condition.

There are almost 20,0000 people with asthma living in Mr Day’s local health area and one in 11 people living with the condition across the UK, yet asthma is still a relative mystery.

According to Asthma UK, medical research into asthma diagnoses, treatment and care has been piecemeal and lacked strategic direction so the charity led a three-year collaboration of international clinical, academic, industry and patient experts to identify the most important unanswered questions in asthma to ensure research investment is targeted in the most effective way.

Mr Day said: “I wholeheartedly welcome this new asthma research roadmap as I believe it holds the potential to radically improve care and ultimately cure asthma for people in Linlithgow and East Falkirk, and others, living with asthma.

“Drawing on the knowledge of many experts including globally renowned UK scientists, it marks a real step change in the drive to stop asthma attacks.”

Kay Boycott, Chief Executive of Asthma UK, said: “We are delighted that Martyn Day MP recognises the huge potential the new roadmap holds to target investment into research that could truly help people with asthma.”