Mum’s memory inspires effort

Bank worker Sara Stevenson has already completed the gruelling Tough Mudder commando-style assault course in Perthsire – and the back-breaking Cateran Yomp, a 54-mile cross-country hike over just 24 hours.

But that’s just half of the effort she has dedicated to the loving memory of her late mum, Jan Strudwick, who died in April 2013, aged 64 – 18 months after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Sara, from Linlithgow, decided to do “something positive” in her memory, to raise awareness of the disease and funds for research into its causes – and because of her family’s multi-generation connection with the military she’s also campaigning hard for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

Now she is gearing up for the Linlithgow 10k on September 25 and the Glencoe Marathon, a 26.2 mile off-road trail run through Glencoe and the foothills of Ben Nevis.

Sara said: “I wanted to do things that would test me to the limit. I’ve had great support from my husband Ian and my son Brodie (7) and a lot of friends – some of whom told me I should tell the Gazette about my effort.

“My mum was an amazing person, and had asked for her body to be used for research at Edinburgh University”.

This decision was also a form of thanks to Professor Charlie Gourley at the capital’s Western General Hospital, “an outstanding and hugely supportive consultant” – and funds will go directly to his specific research fund.

There are full details of Sara’s effort at www.justgiving.com/teams/in-memory-of-Jan-Strudwick.