Music event raises cash for charity

A musical charity event organised by a new local band raised over £863 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The night, which was held on Friday at Bridgeness Bowling Club, included performances from Claire McCallum and Johnny Lapsley of Bo’ness (pictured), Bob Knox of Bathgate, Eve McAuley of Grangemouth before band Th13teen Friday’s made its debut.
The evening ended with DJ Stephen Kelly of Bo’ness.
Anybody interested in upcoming events can visit www.facebook.com/th13teenfridays.
