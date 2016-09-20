New bus service on the road

A new hourly taxibus service is being run by the council after consultation with a community council.

West Lothian Council was forced to make changes to a number of bus services it subsidises due to budget constraints, but despite the cutbacks it has been able to run a new service from Newton to South Queensferry.

The change has been implemented to ensure residents have access to a regular bus service and following a consultation with Newton Community Council it was agreed a new hourly taxibus service – operated by Allthefours – be introduced from Newton to South Queensferry and return.

And from Monday, an additional three hours of afternoon operation will be implemented on all town bus services in Linlithgow (SD Travel), Armadale, Whitburn and Bathgate (E&M Horsburgh).

Executive councillor for development and transport, Cathy Muldoon said: “The changes to council-supported bus services were introduced in April.

“Since then the changes have been monitored and we have listened to the issues which have been raised by local people.”