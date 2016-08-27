Nipping in to Platform 3 to help Macmillan

Linlithgow’s award-winning Platform 3 bar is the place to be tomorrow (Sunday, August 28) if you want to enjoy a nice cup of coffee and a slice of cake while aiding a worthy cause.

The pub is joining many groups and individuals across the country determined to raise as much as possible for the annual Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign - and is laying on plenty of tasty treats to tempt local residents.

The event runs from 10am to 12pm, and the management helpfully points out that non-driving adult customers don’t have to restrain themselves to coffee.

A spokesperson for the bar said: “Lots of delicious cake on offer - and with it being a bank holiday on Monday (for some people ) then ladies, why not treat yourself to a wee prosecco, or gents a little nip of something from 11am.

“The coffee starts pouring from 10am tomorrow morning so come and join us and help us to raise funds for Macmillan.”

Alix Wooding, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We want to make sure that no one has to face cancer alone. The support Macmillan receives from M&S is vital in enabling us to continue to support those affected by cancer, as well as those around them.

“We rely on the generosity of our supporters for more than 99% of our income and coffee morning events, or popping into your local M&S store to support us, are great ways to have fun whilst raising vital funds to help people affected by cancer.”