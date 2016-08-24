Overnight A90 and M90 closures

Lane restirctions will be in place on the A90 near South Queensferry on Saturday.

Motorists are warned to expect delays as an overhead gantry is installed on the A90 at the point where it separates with the M90 spur.

Restrictions will be in place on both directions of the A90 from 8pm with full closure of the southbound road from 11pm to 5am Sunday morning.

The overhead gantry is the first of two installations as part of the significant road upgrade for the new Queensferry Crossing.

The southbound carriageway on the M90 spur will completely close between 9pm and 5am. Traffic approaching the Forth Road Bridge from the north will be re-directed via Kincardine Bridge.

The outside lane on the M90 spur northbound will also close from 9pm reopening at 5am.

Steven Brown, Transport Scotland Roads and Infrastructure Manager said: “This work has been planned to take place overnight and at the weekend to minimise restrictions and delays for road users as far as possible. The timing of the work takes account of performance times at the Edinburgh Festival and at the Military tattoo.

“Due to the closure of the A90 and M90 Spur southbound after South Queensferry a diversion will be in place for strategic southbound traffic via the Kincardine Bridge. While the Forth Road Bridge southbound will be open for local traffic only.

“Northbound traffic on the A90 and the M90 Spur will have at least one lane available throughout the operations except for short periods while the gantry is moved from its current storage area into position for lifting. The Forth Road Bridge will remain fully open for northbound traffic during the operations.

“We recognise this could result in some disruption and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Our advice to road users is to plan ahead, check travel information from Traffic Scotland and allow extra time where necessary.”

A second gantry installation for the northbound carriageway is scheduled for overnight on Saturday September 3, 2017. Further details will be issued ahead of this operation.