Palace is Scotland’s number six

Liz Macdonald from Natural Therapies in Linlithgow with the shops window display about the upcoming chanel fashion show at Linlithgow Palace. Linlithgow Palace security.

Liz Macdonald from Natural Therapies in Linlithgow with the shops window display about the upcoming chanel fashion show at Linlithgow Palace. Linlithgow Palace security.

0
Have your say

Linlithgow Palace was the country’s sixth most popular paid visitor attraction between April and July this year, attracting 39,080 visitors - a few hundred more than seventh-placed Iona Abbey.

Stephen Duncan, commercial and tourism director at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “This season has brought with it a raft of impressive new records and achievements for a number of our Historic Scotland attractions. “With just under two million people turning out at our castles, palaces, abbeys and other historic sites throughout the country over a four-month period - it’s proving to be a season for the record books.”

Edinburgh Castle was, as usual, the top attraction over the four months, while more than 1.96 million people visited 77 sites across the country - a rise of nine per cent over the figure for the same time last year.

Back to the top of the page