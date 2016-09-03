Palace is Scotland’s number six

Linlithgow Palace was the country’s sixth most popular paid visitor attraction between April and July this year, attracting 39,080 visitors - a few hundred more than seventh-placed Iona Abbey.

Stephen Duncan, commercial and tourism director at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “This season has brought with it a raft of impressive new records and achievements for a number of our Historic Scotland attractions. “With just under two million people turning out at our castles, palaces, abbeys and other historic sites throughout the country over a four-month period - it’s proving to be a season for the record books.”

Edinburgh Castle was, as usual, the top attraction over the four months, while more than 1.96 million people visited 77 sites across the country - a rise of nine per cent over the figure for the same time last year.